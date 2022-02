The final episode of the cartoon 'Arthur' ends a 25-season run on PBS In the series finale which aired Monday, all the characters all grown up. Arthur's sister D.W. is a police officer, his friend Buster is a teacher and Arthur has become a graphic novelist.

Television The final episode of the cartoon 'Arthur' ends a 25-season run on PBS In the series finale which aired Monday, all the characters all grown up. Arthur's sister D.W. is a police officer, his friend Buster is a teacher and Arthur has become a graphic novelist.