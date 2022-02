The Philippines government hopes a surge in tourists will save its economy Boracay Island, the most popular beach in the Philippines, is making a comeback after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions. It comes as the Philippines finally reopens its borders to tourism.

Asia The Philippines government hopes a surge in tourists will save its economy The Philippines government hopes a surge in tourists will save its economy Listen · 3:29 3:29 Boracay Island, the most popular beach in the Philippines, is making a comeback after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions. It comes as the Philippines finally reopens its borders to tourism. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor