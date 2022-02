Women's U.S. Soccer team settle gender discrimination suit for $24 million A Martinez speaks with Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal about U.S. Soccer's equal pay settlement.

Sports Women's U.S. Soccer team settle gender discrimination suit for $24 million Women's U.S. Soccer team settle gender discrimination suit for $24 million Listen · 3:32 3:32 A Martinez speaks with Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal about U.S. Soccer's equal pay settlement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor