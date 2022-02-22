Christopher Walken The actor on his childhood, 'SNL,' and the new Apple TV Plus show 'Severance'

Our latest guest doesn't need much introduction – we're thrilled to be joined by Christopher Walken.

Walken might be one of the greatest character actors ever. So many iconic parts: King of New York, Pulp Fiction, The Deer Hunter, Catch Me If You Can and Hairspray. Among many other things, he's a beloved presence on Saturday Night Live. He's done so many classic sketches.

These days, you can see him on Severance. It's a new Apple TV Plus show written and directed by Ben Stiller. Along with Walken, Severance stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro.

Severance is sort of dystopian workplace dramedy. It's set mostly inside the confines of a giant, kind of bleak office building. When employees there start their workday, they forget completely about their personal lives. And when they go home, they forget completely about their work.

What could possibly go wrong?

Christopher Walken talks about Severance and working alongside John Turturro. He'll also get into his days as a child actor and gives us a history lesson about the early days of television. After all, he's been working in showbiz for over 60 years! Plus, we get into one of his most memorable moments on SNL.