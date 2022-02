Scientists piece together what led to the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga Scientists are piecing together what led up to a massive eruption in Tonga last month. They found a likely sequence of events.

World Scientists piece together what led to the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga Scientists piece together what led to the massive volcanic eruption in Tonga Listen · 2:53 2:53 Scientists are piecing together what led up to a massive eruption in Tonga last month. They found a likely sequence of events. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor