Meta is spending billions on the metaverse. Here's what it's like on the inside Facebook is banking everything on the metaverse. Our intrepid reporter dons a virtual reality headset to find out what Facebook's virtual world is all about, and how much more is left to do.

Business Meta is spending billions on the metaverse. Here's what it's like on the inside Meta is spending billions on the metaverse. Here's what it's like on the inside Listen · 4:18 4:18 Facebook is banking everything on the metaverse. Our intrepid reporter dons a virtual reality headset to find out what Facebook's virtual world is all about, and how much more is left to do. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor