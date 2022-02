The strategy behind Russia's sarcastic tone towards the West Russian officials have taken a sarcastic tone as tensions rise. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Yale history professor Timothy Snyder about why.

Europe The strategy behind Russia's sarcastic tone towards the West The strategy behind Russia's sarcastic tone towards the West Listen · 7:33 7:33 Russian officials have taken a sarcastic tone as tensions rise. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Yale history professor Timothy Snyder about why. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor