'The Wendy Williams Show' is ending The long-running daytime show The Wendy Williams Show, which had a reputation for being raw and irreverent, is ending. It will be succeeded by a show hosted by its producer Sherri Shepherd.

Television 'The Wendy Williams Show' is ending 'The Wendy Williams Show' is ending Listen · 1:34 1:34 The long-running daytime show The Wendy Williams Show, which had a reputation for being raw and irreverent, is ending. It will be succeeded by a show hosted by its producer Sherri Shepherd. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor