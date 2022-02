Jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty on hate crime charges A jury in Brunswick, Ga., unanimously found defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

National Jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty on hate crime charges Jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty on hate crime charges Listen · 4:17 4:17 A jury in Brunswick, Ga., unanimously found defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor