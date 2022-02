Nixon's trip to China laid the groundwork for normalizing U.S.-China relations It's been 50 years since President Nixon went to China, a trip that changed the world's balance of power. The fate of Taiwan was not addressed, and the issue still stalks U.S.-China relations.

Asia Nixon's trip to China laid the groundwork for normalizing U.S.-China relations Nixon's trip to China laid the groundwork for normalizing U.S.-China relations Audio will be available later today. It's been 50 years since President Nixon went to China, a trip that changed the world's balance of power. The fate of Taiwan was not addressed, and the issue still stalks U.S.-China relations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor