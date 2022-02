Still ripping from the headlines: 'Law & Order' reboot continues with tradition The original series, which debuted in 1990, leaned heavily on current news stories. The new show does the same. Its debut episode centers on the crimes of a TV personality reminiscent of Bill Cosby.

Review TV Reviews Still ripping from the headlines: 'Law & Order' reboot continues with tradition Still ripping from the headlines: 'Law & Order' reboot continues with tradition Listen · 6:35 6:35 The original series, which debuted in 1990, leaned heavily on current news stories. The new show does the same. Its debut episode centers on the crimes of a TV personality reminiscent of Bill Cosby. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor