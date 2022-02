News brief: Sanctions on Russia, economic fallout, opioid settlement negotiations The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia after it moves troops into regions of Ukraine. The economic fallout from Ukraine may be felt at gas pumps. Final deals in the opioid crisis are expected soon.

News brief: Sanctions on Russia, economic fallout, opioid settlement negotiations

The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia after it moves troops into regions of Ukraine. The economic fallout from Ukraine may be felt at gas pumps. Final deals in the opioid crisis are expected soon.