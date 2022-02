Sanctions against Russia follow its troop movements into Ukraine The U.S. and Europe aim their economic weapons against Russia in response to Putin's moves in eastern Ukraine. Biden says defending Ukraine's freedom will have costs for the U.S. Gas prices may rise.

Europe Sanctions against Russia follow its troop movements into Ukraine