Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record The entire show — from learning lines, choreography, making costumes, etc., was completed in less than 10 hours. They started Sunday morning and put on Return to the Forbidden Planet that evening.

Theater Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record The entire show — from learning lines, choreography, making costumes, etc., was completed in less than 10 hours. They started Sunday morning and put on Return to the Forbidden Planet that evening.