Jury to consider the fate of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd civil rights trial NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rashawn Ray of the Brookings Institution, about the trial nearing an end for three ex-police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Law Jury to consider the fate of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd civil rights trial Jury to consider the fate of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd civil rights trial Listen · 5:31 5:31 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rashawn Ray of the Brookings Institution, about the trial nearing an end for three ex-police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor