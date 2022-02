3-legged porcupine, Quill 'Porky' Smith, finds new home at Amarillo Zoo A North American porcupine arrived at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas late last month, after suffering a gunshot wound. He's now a star attraction, both for the zookeepers and the Texas panhandle public.

