Many hospitals report delivering babies on 'Twosday': 2-22-22 One baby was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center outside Chicago. Another at a hospital in Burlington, N.C., in Room 2. And in Salt Lake City, two different hospitals delivered babies at 2:22.

