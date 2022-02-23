How bad is inflation?

Enlarge this image Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Inflation is at a 40-year high, and this has impacted everything – from raises at work, to trips to the grocery store. Today, two stories from The Indicator on how rising prices have affected the economy, and what can be done about it.

We follow an UberEats driver and Instacart shopper who's seen her paycheck go up. But she's also seen rising prices for food, gas, and other basics that eat away at her income. So, has she gotten a real raise, or is it just an illusion? And we break down how the Federal Reserve is planning to fight inflation with one primary tool: interest rates.

Music: "Natural Time Cycles," "Sneaky Love," "No Fomo Instrumental" and "Waking Up To The Fire."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.