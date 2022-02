Atlanta rolls out pilot basic income program inspired by MLK Jr. A pilot program to give cash directly to people in poverty is launching in the Atlanta neighborhood where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived. King was an early promoter of guaranteed basic income.

