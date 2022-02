Ukraine's drift away from Russian influence Vladimir Putin is using his military to try and force Ukraine into Russia's orbit. But Ukrainians have been increasingly looking west, not east. The current offensive will only accelerate that shift.

Europe Ukraine's drift away from Russian influence Ukraine's drift away from Russian influence Listen · 4:05 4:05 Vladimir Putin is using his military to try and force Ukraine into Russia's orbit. But Ukrainians have been increasingly looking west, not east. The current offensive will only accelerate that shift. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor