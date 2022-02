Singer-songwriter Mitski brings surging energy and emotions to 'Laurel Hell' Mitski claims new ground on her sixth album, spreading herself across different kinds of pop music with each new song. The result is more varied than anything she's created thus far.

Music Interviews Singer-songwriter Mitski brings surging energy and emotions to 'Laurel Hell'