Entries We Love: Lala & The Outview, 'Comin' In Hot' True to the song's title, Lala & The Outview submitted "Comin' In Hot" within 10 minutes of when we opened this year's Tiny Desk Contest.
Entries We Love: Lala & The Outview, 'Comin' In Hot'

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Taking the high road

True to the song's title, Lala & The Outview submitted "Comin' In Hot" within 10 minutes of when we opened this year's Tiny Desk Contest. With a casual yet captivating stage presence, singer Laurissa "Lala" Romain is a natural star — and her strong, smooth vocals are elevated by the harmonies of the backing band. The video's mood is set by hazy purple lighting, as well as a desk adorned with salt and lava lamps (perhaps placed to ward off the bad vibes Lala sings of: "I need to protect my aura around you," she warns). But don't let the laid-back delivery fool you — Lala isn't playing. "Don't pull that s*** you always do," she sings bitingly as she rolls her eyes. "That victim game is always your go-to move."

