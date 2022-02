Putin justifies Ukraine invasion as a 'special military operation' Russian President Putin, in a video address to his nation, described the attack on Ukraine as an act of self defense. It came as the U.N. Security Council was once again holding an emergency meeting.

Europe Putin justifies Ukraine invasion as a 'special military operation' Putin justifies Ukraine invasion as a 'special military operation' Listen · 3:39 3:39 Russian President Putin, in a video address to his nation, described the attack on Ukraine as an act of self defense. It came as the U.N. Security Council was once again holding an emergency meeting.