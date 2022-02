Archaeologists in the U.K. uncover a buried piece of art near the London Bridge A team from the Museum of London Archaeology began excavating an 1,800-year-old Roman mosaic. It has intricate geometric and flower patterns and was probably located in an area with wealthy residents.

