Law 2 prosecutors leading the Manhattan DA's Trump probe have resigned 2 prosecutors leading the Manhattan DA's Trump probe have resigned Listen · 3:27 3:27 The prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned, throwing the future of the probe into question.