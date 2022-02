After months of escalation, Russia has begun an invasion of Ukraine Russia invades Ukraine as blasts are heard in Kyiv and other cities. President Biden called the attack a "needless act of aggression" and warned of "a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

