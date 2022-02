Maternal deaths in the U.S. rose in the first year of the pandemic, CDC report says The U.S. maternal mortality rates jumped in 2020 with the biggest increases seen in Black and Hispanic women. The death rate for Black women was almost three times higher than for white women.

