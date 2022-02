Court hearing to resume for the parents of accused Michigan school shooter In Michigan, a preliminary hearing resumes for Jennifer and James Crumbley — the parents of the alleged shooter who is accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School last November.

Law Court hearing to resume for the parents of accused Michigan school shooter Court hearing to resume for the parents of accused Michigan school shooter Listen · 3:16 3:16 In Michigan, a preliminary hearing resumes for Jennifer and James Crumbley — the parents of the alleged shooter who is accused of killing four classmates at Oxford High School last November. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor