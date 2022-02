Fla. Gov. DeSantis wants lawmakers to dismantle a minority voting district Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature appear to be headed for a showdown over maps. Florida is redrawing its congressional districts.

National Fla. Gov. DeSantis wants lawmakers to dismantle a minority voting district Fla. Gov. DeSantis wants lawmakers to dismantle a minority voting district Audio will be available later today. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature appear to be headed for a showdown over maps. Florida is redrawing its congressional districts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor