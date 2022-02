Biden condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine which he called unprovoked President Biden has been talking with European leaders. He called Russia's attack against Ukraine a "needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security."

Europe Biden condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine which he called unprovoked Biden condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine which he called unprovoked Listen · 3:10 3:10 President Biden has been talking with European leaders. He called Russia's attack against Ukraine a "needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor