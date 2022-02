The world order has shifted now that Russia has invaded Ukraine Ukraine's government says it's facing a full-scale attack from multiple directions. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Daniel Fried, a former assistant secretary of state for Europe, about the invasion.

Europe The world order has shifted now that Russia has invaded Ukraine