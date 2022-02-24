Accessibility links
Johnny Knoxville on 'Jackass Forever' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders It's our 500th episode and what better way to celebrate than with Johnny Knoxville's first appearance on NPR? We couldn't think of a better milestone. In this episode, Sam and Johnny chat about his latest Jackass endeavor with Jackass Forever while also looking back at the reality show that started it all — and how its very first stunt actually shut down production. They also discuss Jackass' queer fanbase and Johnny's time in therapy. Come for the talk about raunchy stunts, stay for the Johnny Knoxville School of Radical Acceptance!

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville has nothing left to prove

'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville has nothing left to prove

Listen · 32:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1082826508/1083496416" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Johnny Knoxville gets hit by a bull in his latest film Jackass Forever. Sean Cliver/Courtesy of Paramount Pictures hide caption

toggle caption
Sean Cliver/Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Johnny Knoxville gets hit by a bull in his latest film Jackass Forever.

Sean Cliver/Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

It's our 500th episode and what better way to celebrate than with Johnny Knoxville's first appearance on NPR? We couldn't think of a better milestone. In this episode, Sam and Johnny chat about his latest Jackass endeavor with Jackass Forever while also looking back at the reality show that started it all — and how its very first stunt actually shut down production. They also discuss Jackass' queer fanbase and Johnny's time in therapy. Come for the talk about raunchy stunts, stay for the Johnny Knoxville School of Radical Acceptance!

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West with help from Andrea Gutierrez. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.