'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville has nothing left to prove

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sean Cliver/Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Sean Cliver/Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

It's our 500th episode and what better way to celebrate than with Johnny Knoxville's first appearance on NPR? We couldn't think of a better milestone. In this episode, Sam and Johnny chat about his latest Jackass endeavor with Jackass Forever while also looking back at the reality show that started it all — and how its very first stunt actually shut down production. They also discuss Jackass' queer fanbase and Johnny's time in therapy. Come for the talk about raunchy stunts, stay for the Johnny Knoxville School of Radical Acceptance!

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West with help from Andrea Gutierrez. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.