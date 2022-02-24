Trayvon, ten years later

Before George Floyd and Michael Brown, there was Trayvon Martin. And this weekend marks ten years since the watershed moment that planted the seed for the Black Lives Matter movement we know today. A decade later, Sam is joined by Nailah Summers-Polite, co-director of the Dream Defenders, and Georgetown law professor, Paul Butler to discuss their feelings ten years ago and how their activism has evolved along with the movement.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry Krbechek, Liam McBain and Jinae West. Our intern is Aja Drain. Engineering help came from Peter Ellena. Katie Daugert helped with factchecking. Special thanks to Kristin Henning, Asha Ransby-Sporn, Brea Baker and Phillip Agnew. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.