Texans face challenges in casting ballots under new voting law Texans face challenges in casting ballots under new voting law Listen · 6:23 6:23 Voters in Texas are facing new obstacles as they try to vote absentee in the state's primary election after Texas joined more than a dozen other states in enacting voting restrictions last year.