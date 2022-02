Former leader of Euromaidan protests says Ukraine will resist Russia again NPR's Mary Louise Kelly checks back in with Ukrainian activist and former member of parliament, Hanna Hopko, about how she and her family are faring through a Russian invasion.

Europe Former leader of Euromaidan protests says Ukraine will resist Russia again Former leader of Euromaidan protests says Ukraine will resist Russia again Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly checks back in with Ukrainian activist and former member of parliament, Hanna Hopko, about how she and her family are faring through a Russian invasion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor