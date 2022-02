U.S. and EU to punish Russia with new economic sanctions The U.S. and EU are planning more sanctions on Russia, aimed at crippling its economy by targeting banks, oil and gas sectors. But it's uncertain the new sanctions will affect Russia President Putin.

Business U.S. and EU to punish Russia with new economic sanctions The U.S. and EU are planning more sanctions on Russia, aimed at crippling its economy by targeting banks, oil and gas sectors. But it's uncertain the new sanctions will affect Russia President Putin.