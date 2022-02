Ex-Minneapolis police officers found guilty for violating Floyd's civil rights Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty for failing to intervene as Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pressing his knee on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

Law Ex-Minneapolis police officers found guilty for violating Floyd's civil rights Ex-Minneapolis police officers found guilty for violating Floyd's civil rights Listen · 3:49 3:49 Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty for failing to intervene as Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pressing his knee on his neck for more than 9 minutes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor