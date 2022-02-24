#2218: That OLD Car Smell : The Best of Car Talk That 'new car smell' has long been part of American automotive lore. Following distantly behind is the more familiar 'old car smell': a noxious blend of dust, dirt and whatever mysterious goo has been decomposing in between the seats for the past few years. Well, Fran and her boyfriend are athletes and their b.o. is taking the old car smell to new depths. Can the brothers hold their noses long enough to help them fumigate their Ford? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2218: That OLD Car Smell #2218: That OLD Car Smell Listen · 34:38