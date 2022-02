News brief: Ukraine invasion, U.S, intelligence, GOP criticizes Biden The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold. U.S. intelligence didn't prevent the invasion, so what role should the U.S. play now? The GOP criticizes Biden over his response to the invasion.

Europe News brief: Ukraine invasion, U.S, intelligence, GOP criticizes Biden News brief: Ukraine invasion, U.S, intelligence, GOP criticizes Biden Listen · 10:44 10:44 The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold. U.S. intelligence didn't prevent the invasion, so what role should the U.S. play now? The GOP criticizes Biden over his response to the invasion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor