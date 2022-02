As Russia keeps up its attack, how long can Ukraine hold the capital city? Residents of Ukraine's capital city are fleeing as Russian missiles fall on Kyiv. Ukraine's foreign minister said the last time this has happened was in 1941 when Nazi Germany attacked.

Europe As Russia keeps up its attack, how long can Ukraine hold the capital city? As Russia keeps up its attack, how long can Ukraine hold the capital city? Listen · 3:17 3:17 Residents of Ukraine's capital city are fleeing as Russian missiles fall on Kyiv. Ukraine's foreign minister said the last time this has happened was in 1941 when Nazi Germany attacked. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor