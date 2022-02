Ex-Ukrainian government official leaves his family to fight against Russia In the hours since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukrainians have mobilized. NPR's A Martinez talks to Volodymyr Omelyan, a Ukrainian politician, who has joined the ground fight against Russia.

Europe Ex-Ukrainian government official leaves his family to fight against Russia Ex-Ukrainian government official leaves his family to fight against Russia Listen · 4:07 4:07 In the hours since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukrainians have mobilized. NPR's A Martinez talks to Volodymyr Omelyan, a Ukrainian politician, who has joined the ground fight against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor