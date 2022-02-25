Herd of cows escape dairy farm and roam a Georgia neighborhood

A woman's doorbell camera captured footage of the cows ruining the landscaping in her front yard. They cows escaped at 3 a.m., but were rounded up later and returned the farm.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Waking up in the middle of the night can really ruin your mood.

(SOUNDBITE OF COW MOOING)

MARTIN: A woman in Georgia captured footage of a herd of cows ruining the landscaping in her front yard and roaming through her suburban neighborhood. It escaped from a farm at 3 a.m. and milked the opportunity for all it was worth. The cows were found and returned, but I wonder how they did it. Maybe they just went up and said, hey, it's pasture bedtime. It's MORNING EDITION.

