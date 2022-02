U.S. intelligence didn't stop the invasion of Ukraine, but it had positive effects President Biden says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unfolding largely as predicted. Accurate U.S. intelligence didn't prevent the attack, but it did counter Russian disinformation.

