StoryCorps: a piece about Ukrainian history, which may not be widely known In this week's StoryCorps, a woman tells the story of how her family fled Ukraine in the 1930s.

StoryCorps: a piece about Ukrainian history, which may not be widely known StoryCorps: a piece about Ukrainian history, which may not be widely known Listen · 2:21 2:21 In this week's StoryCorps, a woman tells the story of how her family fled Ukraine in the 1930s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor