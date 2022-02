Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'dark day,' European leaders say Europe is facing a new reality: war on its doorstep. Europeans leaders call Russia's attack a blatant violation of international law, and they say a new set of sanctions are the harshest ever imposed.

Europe Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'dark day,' European leaders say Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'dark day,' European leaders say Listen · 3:54 3:54 Europe is facing a new reality: war on its doorstep. Europeans leaders call Russia's attack a blatant violation of international law, and they say a new set of sanctions are the harshest ever imposed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor