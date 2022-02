3 ex-police officers are found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights The three former Minneapolis police officers have been found guilty of federal crimes — for failing to intervene as a fellow officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

Law 3 ex-police officers are found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights 3 ex-police officers are found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights Audio will be available later today. The three former Minneapolis police officers have been found guilty of federal crimes — for failing to intervene as a fellow officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor