Hank the Tank wasn't on a one-bear crime spree — he had accomplices

DNA samples show that at least two other bears have broken into area homes, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The bears have caused a lot of damage.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez with a Hank the Tank update. He's the 500-pound black bear blamed for damaging more than 30 homes around Lake Tahoe. Well, it turns out Hank's a tank brigade. DNA evidence shows the damage was the work of at least three bears. I just knew they were trying to make Hank the fall bear. Together, they're responsible for more than 150 incident reports. California's Department of Fish and Wildlife hopes to round them up and take them somewhere safe. It's MORNING EDITION.

