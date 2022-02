Hank the Tank wasn't on a one-bear crime spree — he had accomplices DNA samples show that at least two other bears have broken into area homes, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The bears have caused a lot of damage.

Animals Hank the Tank wasn't on a one-bear crime spree — he had accomplices Hank the Tank wasn't on a one-bear crime spree — he had accomplices Listen · 0:27 0:27 DNA samples show that at least two other bears have broken into area homes, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The bears have caused a lot of damage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor