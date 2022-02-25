Accessibility links
President Biden has made his decision on who he will nominate to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and will likely announce his decision on Friday, a source familiar with the decision tells NPR.

President Biden is likely to name his Supreme Court pick Friday

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Alex Brandon/AP

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

President Biden has made his decision on who he will nominate to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and will likely announce his decision on Friday, a source familiar with the decision tells NPR's Asma Khalid.

NPR has previously reported that the front-runners under consideration for the lifetime appointment are federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krueger and federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.