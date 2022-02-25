President Biden is likely to name his Supreme Court pick Friday

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

President Biden has made his decision on who he will nominate to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and will likely announce his decision on Friday, a source familiar with the decision tells NPR's Asma Khalid.

NPR has previously reported that the front-runners under consideration for the lifetime appointment are federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krueger and federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs.