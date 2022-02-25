Putin's big bet: Sanction-proofing Russia

Enlarge this image Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Russia invaded Ukraine this week. In retaliation, the U.S., E.U. and U.K. are imposing tough sanctions, targeting Russian elites close to president Vladimir Putin, the country's sovereign debt, and seven Russian banks.

But ever since Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, Putin has been trying to make the country's economy and banks sanction-proof. Today, what Putin has been doing to prepare for sanctions, and will these new sanctions be enough?

More on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia:

Music: "Southern Blend" "One Minute Guilt" and "Eku Oja Meta."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.